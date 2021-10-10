I need to respond to a factual inaccuracy in last Sunday’s “Lancaster Watchdog” column (“Local election influencers tucked away in two drawers”) and Wednesday’s otherwise timely and excellent LNP | LancasterOnline editorial on the obscurity of local election finance reports (“Campaign finance”). Both asserted that the Manheim Township Democrats did not have a competitive spring 2021 primary, which is not so. Ryan Dodson made a vigorous and fairly successful, albeit belated, decision to wage a write-in campaign for the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners. He so impressed the Manheim Township Democrats with his efforts that, when our endorsed and nominated candidate for the two-year term (Denyse Kling) withdrew from the race, the Manheim Township Democrats decided Dodson would make a solid candidate for the November election, and he is now on the ballot.

None of the Democrats running for the board of commissioners have spent or will be spending anywhere near the $25,000 that John Bear, a professional advocate for building industry groups and committees, has injected into the campaign so far from his own personal funds, exclusive of political action committee funding to the tune of an additional $17,500.

As you pointed out in your editorial, these facts, applicable to all political parties, are not available online, as are those for county and statewide elections, but require a personal visit to the Lancaster County Board of Elections office on North Queen Street in downtown Lancaster for a physical search and photocopying of the records. Does this make sense, from the point of view of transparency?

Sam Mecum

Vice President

Manheim Township

Board of Commissioners