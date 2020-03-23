What Sen. Bernie Sanders and the democratic socialist movement in America could not accomplish in a hundred years, COVID-19 has perhaps accomplished in one week.

We applaud the intent that government and civilian resources will be available to everyone. What a gift it would be if such national will and determination could be sustained across this beautiful country after the pandemic blows away.

What a gift it would be if we had the national will to create a unified society where everyone is treated equally without excluding actions because they seem “left,” “right,” “liberal” or “conservative.” That means going beyond charity to invest in the engines of social, cultural and economic resources so that all communities across this beautiful land will be served.

Urbane Peachey

Manheim Township