I find it amusing how blind and stupid some citizens can be.

The “End of the Error” — the demise of former President Donald Trump’s power — was on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20. After four years of a nightmare, the man I viewed as a demon was finally out.

Now, let’s make sure he never returns. And while we’re at it, let’s vote out U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and all the other pathetic and ignorant Republicans who seemingly don’t realize they work for us — the people who put them into office.

We need new faces, new ideas.

Thank God for President Joe Biden and Gov. Tom Wolf, who I believe know how to take charge and govern a nation.

In my view, people like the writer of the May 16 letter “Found defense of Biden amusing” are totally blind to the reality that Trump is evil and has no leadership abilities at all. He was seemingly only in it for the money and publicity. People like that are bringing our nation to its knees and I worry that they will eventually make us another Russia, where the people have no say whatsoever. Is that what you really want for the future?

C.L. Conover

East Hempfield Township