I was beyond disappointed to learn that 54% of LancasterOnline.com poll participants are against banning single-use plastic bags and that another 4% are undecided.

I am glad that the Lancaster Township supervisors bucked the majority last week and voted to ban single-use plastic bags and take this small step to lessen the environmental impact of these bags.

Are readers aware that, by one estimate, 8% to 10% of our total oil supply goes to making plastic? About 12 million barrels of oil per year are used to make plastic grocery bags. It is estimated that people in the U.S. throw away 100 billion plastic bags annually.

Changing to reusable cloth bags is a small step we can all take to make a big difference. Put the bags in your car as soon as you empty them, so that they will be there for the next grocery or pharmacy trip.

Let’s resolve to work together to make this simple change.

Sue Kurtz

Upper Leacock Township