This is regarding this week’s anniversaries of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima (Aug. 6, 1945) and Nagasaki (Aug. 9, 1945).

I watched two movies recently: “The Godfather” and “Oppenheimer.”

They left me with questions. How well did the Corleone family handle issues of power?

And regarding J. Robert Oppenheimer: After the profound evil of bombing civilian Hiroshima and the absolutely egregious bombing of civilian Nagasaki, his bosses later took away his security clearance. How should Oppenheimer have felt about that?

John K. Stoner

Akron