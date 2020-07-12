Several letters have recently appeared in LNP | LancasterOnline in which the writers echoed President Donald Trump’s argument that to remove statues from our public spaces is to try to erase history. With all due respect, I believe the president and the writers get the issue wrong.

Statues are not history. Statues are erected to celebrate or to honor. Adolf Hitler is an important part of modern world history, but we don’t have statues of him in every American town square. Judas and Pontius Pilate were important figures in the history of Christianity, but you’ll find few statues dedicated to them in Christian churches.

Statues, in theory, can help us engage with history. But in fact they often are anti-historical — turning flesh-and-blood humans, with all their vices and virtues, into demigods. To challenge the propriety of a statue in a public space is to engage in historical inquiry. It forces us to think about our civic values.

What we are beginning to reckon with in the Black Lives Matter era is the ways in which our civic values — and the lumps of bronze and marble and concrete that commemorate them — might need to be rethought. History is not the past, but how we think about the past in an ever-changing present. I welcome the engagement with history that our questioning of public statues engenders and represents.

John Rohrkemper

Lancaster