There has been a recent development in Congress on the issue of climate change. In addition to the growing number of House members on the Climate Solutions Caucus, a bipartisan group is being formed in the Senate. Sponsors are Delaware Democrat Chris Coons and Indiana Republican Mike Braun. Both believe dealing with climate change should be a bridge, not a wedge, issue. They invite other senators of both parties to join them to find common ground through respectful and cooperative discussion.
Coons and Braun are representing their constituents’ views on this issue. According to a Lutz Global poll taken this spring, 4 out of 5 voters want Congress to reach a bipartisan solution on climate change. In Indiana, 64% of the people acknowledge that climate change is happening. The most recent climate opinion maps from the Yale program on climate change communication show that 74% want to see carbon dioxide regulated as a pollutant. Surprisingly, 77% of young Republicans consider climate change a serious threat.
I urge Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey to join this new climate group, and Rep. Lloyd Smucker to join the House Climate Solutions Caucus.
Wayne Olson
Manheim