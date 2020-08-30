How does one question and disparage the naming of a section of 16th Street in Washington, D.C., “Black Lives Matter Plaza” by invoking the name of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. (“Does not support Black Lives Matter,” Aug. 23 letter)?

Correctly, the letter writer states that King was a man of honor and deserves to be remembered for his accomplishments. And that he worked for the rights of all people to vote and hold jobs equally and believed in the Constitution. This, the writer believes, justifies the naming of streets in his honor.

But not so for Black Lives Matter; the writer questions how the two can be compared.

Though honored today, King was disparaged — even hated — by much of the country when he was alive. His detractors used much the same language that the letter writer and today’s Black Lives Matter critics use. They hurled around terms like communist, Marxist, lawbreakers and rioters because King and his movement dared to seek dignity, equality, freedom and justice — as guaranteed by the Constitution. But Black people were denied such by the twisted reading and enforcement of the law.

As King the man is honored, it unfortunately appears some would distance the movement from the man. To honor the man is to honor the movement. To support King and his civil rights movement is to support the goals of Black Lives Matter.

Get on the right side of history; recognize the need, value and dignity of this era’s civil rights movement before future generations look back and ask, “What were they thinking?”

Len Pugliese

Landisville