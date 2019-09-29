Last month, the Pennsylvania Redistricting Reform Commission released its report recommending that Pennsylvania’s districts be drawn by a nonpartisan commission of voters. State House Majority spokesman Mike Straub dismissed this, saying, “An 11-member panel will never be as representative of the commonwealth as 253 legislators.”
Let’s unpack that statement.
The 11-member citizens commission’s districts would require both a supermajority and multipartisan approval. Compare that to the General Assembly’s adoption of congressional districts with a simple majority and state legislative districts drawn by just five people — four senior legislators and one state Supreme Court appointee — without any input from rank-and-file legislators.
The citizens commission would be bound to conduct all business in public and provide substantiations for its decision. The General Assembly draws maps in secret and isn’t required to explain any exceptions to the guidelines wherein districts divide communities.
The citizens commission would reflect the range of partisan affiliation in the commonwealth, unlike the General Assembly, which has no independent or third-party representation, even though that category of voters comprises 13% of Pennsylvania’s electorate.
An independent redistricting commission represents the preference of 69% of Pennsylvanians, according to a 2018 Franklin & Marshall College poll, and still the General Assembly has yet to pass legislation to allow the realization of the citizens’ choice.
Straub’s statement sidesteps the very problem the reform commission set out to address: Gerrymandering creates a Legislature that doesn’t represent the people. The 253 General Assembly members can best represent voters’ interests by passing House Bill 22 and HB23, ending gerrymandering.
Anne Wallace-DiGarbo
Lititz