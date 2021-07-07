In the July 1 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Columbus statue is toppled,” it was reported that Lancaster County Commissioners Chairman Josh Parsons stated the bust will be put back up. Let’s put this bust inside the courthouse — in a safer, more protected location. Members of the public who wish to visit with Mr. Columbus can go inside the building. Public who feel Columbus is offensive and should not be seen can avoid the location. Signage could clearly mark that location, so visitors could avoid it if offended.

Norman B. Saunders

Manor Township