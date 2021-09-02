I would like to comment on the Aug. 24 letter, “A question of character.” It asked which of the listed personality traits we would like to see our children or grandchildren emulate as they develop.

It was a list of 12 very derogatory characteristics, including narcissism, bigotry, fraudulence, mendacity, braggadocio, along with seven other demeaning characteristics. Of course, all of the traits that the writer listed were in reference to former President Donald Trump.

I, for one, am tired of the continual criticism — much of it seemingly unnecessary and tiresome — concerning our 45th president.

I wonder what the letter writer’s assessment would be of our current president. We have heard enough of the criticism from both sides of the spectrum, and I believe that we Americans need to pull together and move away from the critical attitudes that seem to pervade our society.

Joan Saunders

East Hempfield Township