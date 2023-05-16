As I opened the May 12 edition of LNP | LancasterOnline while munching my morning bowl of a cereal that has pebbles as part of its name, I was caught off-guard as cousins to pebbles — stones — were included in the headline on a front-page article: “Memories in stone.”

The connection to pebbles and stones made me push my bowl of pebbles away in nausea, as the spiffy article about having your loved ones’ ashes molded into stones captured my eye.

In my opinion, the editors at LNP | LancasterOnline should have put on their creative thinking caps and whipped up a more relevant front-page article than this one, which was about how people can walk around with the sacred remains of family members in their pockets, purses or backpacks.

I’m just an old-fashioned guy. I ask my family to forgo the idea of schlepping my molded remains to the grocery store, ball game or favorite restaurant but rather place me in a plain pine box and cover me with 6 feet of dirt.

The worst part of this mourning nightmare is the need to find an alternative cereal to my beloved pebbles. Perhaps there is a replacement with ghoul in its name. After all, there was a Count Dracula (or Count Chocula) cereal once!

Robert Ruder

Manheim Township