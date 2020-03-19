This letter is for the individual(s) who hit a deer in the 2500 block of Main Street, Conestoga Township, the morning of March 3. By the pieces of vehicle(s) (i.e., 2-foot section of grille with Ford emblem and matching trim; part of headlight cover; a Subaru emblem with matching trim) scattered on the roadway, you had to know you hit a deer. Did you stop to check if the deer was killed or still alive? Apparently not, as the deer lay there and suffered. Its suffering had to be ended.

From the point of impact (blood on the road) to where the deer lay, speed much greater than the speed limit had to be a factor. It is unfortunate that the majority of people traveling this road travel at least 20-25 mph over the posted speed limit, and do not pay attention to signage indicating deer crossing. Deer cross in this area on a daily basis 24/7. Slow down and be alert while driving! (It would be profitable for the Pennsylvania State Police if speed were monitored in this area.)

Oh, for the hunters wondering if it was a doe or buck, it was a button buck. No antlers to cut off this deer.

Donna Eshleman

Conestoga Township