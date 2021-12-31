A recreational therapy counselor from the Lebanon Veterans Affairs Medical Center once declared that a majority of New Year’s resolutions fail or remain unrealized by Groundhog Day. However, a new calendar year should be viewed with optimism, perceived as a fresh start and utilized as a springboard for success.

The counselor’s lesson plan called for the establishment of practical, positive goals, alongside uplifting, reliable and rational motivation.

Personally, I firmly believe that reinventing the self is where it’s at. Throughout a half-century of existence, I have chosen to reinvent myself intrinsically, occupationally or socially at least a dozen times or so.

Self-discovery, personal challenges, residential readjustments or social adaptations are a few reasons. And, hey, why not? Within that place called Hollywood, some people spend a lifetime getting paid millions to constantly reinvent themselves.

The key to upholding your sanity is to plow through the realistic goal by losing or releasing inhibitions and continuously visualizing success. Picture a karate expert punching through an 8-inch masonry block. Also, we should strive for the stars in order to rest upon the moon.

While eagerly awaiting 2022, I envisioned myself singing a duet with Taylor Swift, the Queen of Stream, as we covered “Instant Karma!” by John Lennon. That life-sustaining lie aids the improved version of my holistic self and assists with the broadening of my perspectives while I enjoy a new catalog of music enlightening my nifty Swiftie self.

Brent Becker

Ephrata