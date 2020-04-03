A society is as good and just as the wellness experienced by the most vulnerable sector of our community. It seems that in Lancaster we are finally starting to recognize the need of social justice for the homeless sector of our community. Sadly, this has been due to possible exposure to this new coronavirus.

We have a population that is unprotected, no matter the measures that are being taken. Even though the City of Lancaster, in coordination with nonprofit organizations, is taking measures to mitigate the risk and provide for the needs of the homeless, in my opinion it is still not enough (“Homeless vulnerable,” March 30).

The hoarding done by the corporate and banking sectors for decades destroyed the workers’ social support network while increasing their own wealth. Today, as a result, we have a fragile nation unprepared for a crisis such as this pandemic.

For more than a year, the Lancaster Healthcare Rights Committee of Put People First! PA — among other members of the Lancaster community — has been telling the city government to redevelop the former St. Joseph Hospital with a health care approach. This would include services to allow the re-incorporation of the poorest and homeless into self-sufficiency, addressing needs such as housing, health, emotional support and education. We need this now, but in the meantime we have a facility not in use that should be used to face the COVID-19 crisis.

This is a challenge the city administration cannot avoid. The interests of the citizens should be placed above the financial interests of UPMC Pinnacle.

José E. Díaz

Lancaster