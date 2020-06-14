The killing of George Floyd was terrible, make no mistake about it.

Mr. Floyd could have been apprehended safely by the same police officers who ended his life. However, do we really want to defund and/or disband police in our communities and our schools?

Yes, black lives matter. So do all other lives. If we practice prejudice by identifying all police officers as racist, we follow the same path as those who protest the unjust treatment by some police — when the vast majority of police officers do their jobs without prejudice.

Perhaps the police have been tasked with too many societal interventions to resolve? We shut down most state hospitals for those with mental health issues decades ago. Police officers are not marital or domestic relations counselors, yet many are called to resolve issues like that every day. We need the police to police. Getting rid of them would lead to chaos, violence and anarchy.

Gary M. Levinson

Lancaster Township