The “Ask an editor” feature that appeared Sept. 10 answered a reader’s question as to why LNP doesn’t use all news sources, particularly Fox News.
The response was basically an excuse as opposed to a reason. The editor who responded claimed that LNP didn’t care to use material from “opinion-driven’’ sources, which is totally laughable.
I believe Fox is the least opinion-driven, in comparison with other news sources. I don’t say that it isn’t somewhat opinion-driven, but there has to be some source that will give the conservative side of matters.
All the other sources cited are opinion-driven in the opposite direction, and I dare you not to admit that. Do you ever see those stations carrying two people of opposing views talking “at” each other, the way you do on Fox? No, you only see the one side, and often what they have to say is outright lies.
Furthermore, oftentimes real news stories will be shown on Fox and ignored by the leftist stations. Another “cute’’ little thing is that the other “news’’ sources often will take what you might even call a “party line,’’ and all of them will repeat the same phrase regarding a current story against the right.
Fox will often show a melange of these from any number of news programs where they all say exactly the same thing — it’s quite entertaining. There will be specific “catchphrases,’’ so you know they are not writing their own stories, but just parroting what has been given to them. To what depths has journalism fallen?
Mildred R. Henderson
East Hempfield Township