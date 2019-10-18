There has been quite a bit of coverage regarding the roundabouts popping up around Lancaster, including the roundabout installed in June by the city at the intersection of North Plum Street, East New Street and Park Avenue. Residents quoted in recent articles do not portray an accurate picture of how the neighborhood views the roundabout.
The decision to install the roundabout was not made lightly. It was done in response to significant neighborhood concerns about the intersection and speeds of drivers on Plum Street. The volume of traffic in the area does not support a traffic signal. When provided the choice between a four-way stop and a roundabout, neighbors were split. Roundabouts are considered safer and more efficient than traditional four-way stop intersections, so one was installed as a pilot.
After several months, we put out a survey in partnership with the neighborhood organization Neighbors United for feedback on the roundabout and received 137 responses. Ninety percent of the respondents live in the neighborhood where the roundabout is located and travel through the roundabout frequently, if not daily. Seventy-four percent feel the roundabout is effective at reducing speeds. More than half feel that the intersection is safe. Most respondents feel that pedestrians, cyclists and motorists use the roundabout correctly after getting acclimated. Sixty percent are in favor of making the roundabout permanent.
Not everyone loves change, but many residents in the Northeast neighborhood understand the benefits of the roundabout, first and foremost creating safe streets for the people who walk, bike and live here.
Amber Strazzo
Communications Manager
City of Lancaster