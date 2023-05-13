When I first saw the artist’s rendering of Mosaic, the 20-story high-rise that will be built in downtown Lancaster, I thought it was a bad idea — and now I know that it is.

It’s not only bad for the way it will be constructed, but for the fee it will cost to live there. According to reporting, the entry fees will start at around $642,000, and residents will also pay a monthly service fee of between $4,500 and $6,300.

I thought it was a senior living facility. I always thought that older adults had very little money and had a hard time just getting by.

Do we have an overabundance of older adults who are filthy rich?

I am a senior citizen and, thankfully, I own my home, because there is no way that I could even afford the monthly service fee at Mosaic.

Dora Catherson

Lancaster