The writer of the May 13 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Mosaic will only be for the wealthy” thinks the project in Lancaster city is a bad idea.

But those “filthy rich” the writer refers to are older adults who have money, pay taxes and will pay even more if the home rule charter passes. Mosaic is high-density housing that has no demand for schools and minimal demand for police, fire and social services. It will also provide employment, business for high-end stores and restaurants, and volunteers and donations for local charities.

The writer states, “ I always thought that older adults had very little money and had a hard time just getting by.” Indeed, too many older adults have too little money and lack sufficient food and adequate housing. Maybe some of the taxes can be used to help them.

We will be much happier in our own home, too. Who wants to live with all those old people, even if we could afford it?

Bud Rosch

Manheim Township