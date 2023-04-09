This is in response to the interview with Anya Miller, the young lady who wrote her thesis on thrifting (“To thrift, or not to thrift?” March 12 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline).

Regarding the idea that those who can afford new/more expensive pieces of clothing should buy those: Has Miller considered the effect those items have regarding the environment; sweatshops; illegal child labor; animals that are poached and slaughtered for their fur and skins; fossil fuels used in the production and transport of clothing manufactured overseas; and factory emissions?

My experience with thrifting has shown that there is more than enough merchandise for everyone, and that most thrifters tend to browse the racks relative to their lifestyle needs — business wear, athletic wear, children’s clothing, etc.

My co-thrifters’ response to society’s economic inequity is to donate items back in order to “pay it forward.”

Finally, my reply to folks who turn up their noses at thrifting: It leaves me more money to donate to charity.

Naomi Storm

Lancaster