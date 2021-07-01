The June 15 letter (“Questions existence of systemic racism”) calling out the “big lie” of systemic racism tells us to keep in mind that the American population is 13.4% African American and asks us how so many Black individuals could have become professionals if America is systemically racist.

The actual numbers of Black generals (8%), Black doctors (5%) and Black governors (none currently, and only two have been elected in U.S. history) probably won’t convince anybody about institutional racism either way.

We don’t have lynchings in our neighborhoods and we don’t encounter “whites only” signs anymore, so it’s not like there’s a stone wall of racism outside our homes that we can see. The June 15 letter writer (East Hempfield Township) and I (Lancaster Township) can easily go through our day without even encountering a Black person. And the letter writer is right: The word “racism” has become so loaded and pejorative that it is divisive.

But there is something going on in our country with the actual number of Black generals and governors and with our largely white neighborhoods. So I ask the letter writer if she sees any instance where a Black person — any time, anywhere in our country — is treated differently or has less opportunity. What should we call that?

Brian Hernon

Lancaster Township