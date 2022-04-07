In my view, the March 12 letter “Speeding is a big concern” missed many points. The first is that speed limits are supposed to be posted at the 85th percentile speed of the road. If most people are speeding, raise the speed limit to comply with proper engineering. We would also be safer, in my view.

Also, how was the letter writer clocking the speed of the people he complained about? The writer wishes to be treated fairly, but how about other drivers? Many people who support draconian enforcement actually end up getting tickets themselves.

If you are the slowest driver on the road, you are creating a safety hazard. If you are driving safely, very few people should pass you.

I encourage the letter writer to visit the National Motorists Association website, which has examples of how to properly post speed limits and how to rationally enforce laws. Much information exists from unbiased sources.

Besides using 85th percentile speed limits, yellow lights should last longer, and stop signs should only be used where needed.

Pennsylvania has a history of engineering and enforcement that does everything wrong. The state is all about raising revenue and appeasing people who hate cars and complain. The politicians, in my view, forget who they represent and vote the wrong way on almost all driving issues. Be careful about listening to people who are inside the revenue stream.

Say no to all forms of automated traffic enforcement — municipal police radar, etc.

James Sikorski Jr.

National Motorists Association

Wapwallopen, Luzerne County