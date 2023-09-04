Turtles wrapped in plastic — it’s not fantastic. It’s tragic. But, my dad, an autoworker, would say: “Oil is too precious to burn as fuel because it can be used to make so many other useful things.” Like plastic bags.

Plastic bags have never been single-use for me. They’ve held everything from trash — which my hauler requires to be gift-wrapped in plastic — to my lunch. I then recycle the extras at the overflowing bag recycling bins at my local supermarket. I have yet to encounter the “myth” of recycling there!

The writer of the Aug. 22 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Moving away from plastic bags” indicates that “about 12 million barrels of oil per year are used to make plastic grocery bags.” That sounds like a lot. Using her number, a U.S. population of 334 million and an oil spot price of $80.98 per barrel, we have a crude oil consumption of 1.51 gallons at $2.91 per person — per year. You can travel by car pool to work one day and save a year’s worth of plastic bag oil consumption.

Regarding the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, according to theoceancleanup.com, 76% to 85% of it is hard debris from commercial fishing operations. East Asian countries contribute most of it, while the U.S. adds 7%.

But, something must be done about plastic bags and we are faced with a Faustian choice: Allow the powers that be to ban them, or, as individuals, cultivate our virtue and voluntarily reduce, reuse and recycle. I lean toward the latter. Although it wasn’t about bags, Brooks & Dunn sang: “You better kiss me, ’cause you’re gonna miss me when I’m gone.”

Mark Hemlick

West Hempfield Township