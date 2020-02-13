I read the Feb. 3 letter “Price hike on old movies” regarding the writer’s dismay at losing her favorite movie channel from her cable provider.
I know how sad and frustrated she feels. We won’t “have Paris,” let alone the lovely “As Time Goes By,” unless we come up with an additional $10 a month.
But, according to our provider, we will continue to have 200 channels available to us. Wow! That’s swell. All that golfing (I never watch), all those cartoons (I never watch), all that wrestling and boxing (I never watch), and all those movies breaking six times an hour to sell us something (sometimes I watch).
This indifference and greed can only continue for so long until something comes along that’s cheaper and better. It always does.
Meanwhile, give this some thought — should we discontinue even more channels and go read a good book?
Barb Campbell
Lancaster Township