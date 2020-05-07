This is a follow-up to the interesting May 2 letter “Zero energy is not wishful thinking.”

The things that are enhancing electricity storage are the production of much more powerful capacitors and batteries. Elon Musk’s company is producing batteries so powerful they are able to store enough power for an automobile to run for 300 or more miles on a fully charged battery. If for any reason a power generation plant goes dead, batteries will be able to supply electricity for several days.

We are living in a time of great upheaval in our lives now, but this will end. We can look forward to a wonderful disruption in our lives when we can replace fossil fuels. The new electricity sources will be cheaper than fossil fuels and will be a clean fuel, unlike coal, oil and natural gas.

Within a few decades, all transportation vehicles will run on electricity. A company in Canada is trying to build airplanes that will run on electricity. Airplanes burn fuel that produces great amounts of noxious products into the air. It will be wonderful when planes can fly on battery power. The day may come when global warming will not increase. I pray the day will be soon.

Jack Bryer

Salisbury Township