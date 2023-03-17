The March 3 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “ ‘Dilbert’ decision shows paper’s bias” effectively critiques the trend of today’s anointed to censor creative arts and suppress free speech because of the flaws of the creator.

Another LNP | LancasterOnline letter writer (“Rasmussen poll question was bad,” March 3) ascribes ignorance to LNP | LancasterOnline for dropping the cartoon and exclaims, “And cancel culture has to end!”

In my readings I have searched for any indication that Scott Adams’ comic strip is offensive. None was found. Therefore, the cancellation seems to have been solely the result of what LNP | LancasterOnline considered to be Adams’ “racist remarks.” Let’s take what I view as LNP | LancasterOnline’s method of censorship and extend it further.

Richard Wagner was, arguably, the greatest composer in the history of the world. His music is of the highest craftsmanship, melodic beauty, rich harmonies and orchestrations. He was a creative genius. His music has inspired thousands since the mid-1800s. But Wagner was also a racist, antisemite, womanizer, adulterer and defaulter on loans who sponged off the government for his needs. I suspect that LNP | LancasterOnline would endorse the elimination of Wagner’s music from ever being performed, recorded, listened to or appreciated, simply because of the numerous flaws of the creator.

Adolf Hitler, most of us can agree, was the most evil person ever. Hitler created the German highways upon which millions of vehicles have traveled. President Dwight Eisenhower marveled at their excellence and modeled our interstate highway system on the autobahn. According to LNP | LancasterOnline and the other newspapers so pompously and self-righteously canceling “Dilbert,” those highways should be dug up and destroyed. The creator was evil.

Marlin Houck

New Holland