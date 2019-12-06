This is the third time in the last six months that I have written a letter to the editor about corporate greed and its relation to Armstrong Flooring.
Just to refresh your memory, Armstrong Flooring’s former CEO, Donald Maier, stepped down in May and received a $2.9 million severance. His replacement, Michel Vermette, was named CEO in September, and he received a $500,000 signing bonus and an annual salary of $650,000. A few weeks after that, Armstrong Flooring eliminated Senior Vice President Dominic Rice’s position with the company, and he received a severance and benefits totaling $958,000.
Over the last six months, Armstrong Flooring stock has plummeted. So the stock keeps falling, but Armstrong Flooring’s upper management still continues to receive hefty payouts and bonuses.
And let’s not forget the 180 employees at the Lancaster plant whom Armstrong Flooring locked out in July. Those employees, members of United Steel Workers Local 285, along with their families and children, not only lost their wages but all their health and medical benefits, while Armstrong Flooring’s management fat cats sat back and scratched each other’s backs.
This is one of the big problems with America today. If this is not corporate greed, then this writer has no idea what corporate greed is.
Raul Rodriguez
Marietta