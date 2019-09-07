I’d like to respond to the letter writer from Ephrata who had difficulty getting to this year’s Mount Gretna Outdoor Art Show (“New parking plan was a mess,” Aug. 29).
I try to attend the show annually. My husband went with me this year and we had quite the opposite experience from the letter writer’s. This was also Sunday, the second day of the show. We didn’t go as early as the opening, but waited until 11 a.m. to start our day.
I’d recommend that the letter writer Google alternative routes next year, because there are other options to avoid bumper-to-bumper traffic entering the area. We travel to Mount Gretna “the back way” from Lancaster, avoiding Route 72.
Once we entered the area of the show, we noted how many volunteers were on hand to assist us on our way to the large and sufficient parking area. We had four young men on hand just to point us to the parking spot. There was also a large presence of area police officers and fire company volunteers to direct traffic flow.
We were quite impressed with the easy-in, easy-out plan. It was apparent that the staffing and traffic plans were well thought out. There was no waiting in a line anywhere. I’d highly recommend looking for alternate routes, waiting until late morning, and going on Sunday. Kudos to all who made the day happen. Put it on your calendar for next year.
Marsha Schmucker
East Hempfield Township