I took note of George Will’s column in the April 29 LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion section (“Let’s bar U.S. senators from the presidency”). That’s a great idea, in my opinion, but I’d take it a step further.

Let’s not only bar U.S. senators from running for president, but also amend the 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which barred anyone from serving more than two terms as president of the United States. What say we also prohibit anyone from serving more than two six-year terms as a U.S. senator? At the same time, let’s bar anyone from serving more than five two-year terms in the U.S. House of Representatives.

When the principal authors of the U.S. Constitution (Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and John Adams) were writing, they expected that those elected to the Senate and the House of Representatives would serve only a few years, then return to their former professions, allowing others to succeed them.

It’s about time that we demand that our national leaders be people who want to improve our lives and our nation, not a bunch of folks who are only interested in self-promotion and getting reelected, while enjoying power and prestige. Many of them are well past retirement age, and their thinking is so 20th century.

It’s easy to say that the voters may limit the terms of Congress members at the ballot box, but it doesn’t happen very often. And it’s a sure bet that Congress will never pass term limit legislation. Why should they?

Wayne Laepple

Lancaster Township