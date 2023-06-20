The June 6 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “The real crisis of pockets on shirts” — a deeply thoughtful epistle relative to shirt pockets — is an important voice that must be heard as American industry continues to ignore the needs and wants of its clientele.

Not only are pens discriminated against, but pencils and other less important paraphernalia now feel shunned and discarded because of a relocation into a pants pocket or a notebook binding.

The time is here to restore these important items to their rightful place, without any major price rise for the shirt.

Brad Tinkham

Elizabethtown