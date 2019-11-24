David Stadden’s Nov. 17 Sunday LNP letter, “County in dire need of new prison,” stated it well: We must replace our prison.
As a board member of Have a Heart for Persons in the Criminal Justice System, I have learned that the “castle” portion, completed in 1851, is largely abandoned and the prison’s newest building — which is decades old — is outdated. Much of the facility is dysfunctional: Aged features are tough to maintain; utilities have outlived their lifespan; work environments fail to meet current standards; and support and reentry programs lack space.
I have heard Warden Cheryl Steberger declare, “We fight this facility every day.”
Lancaster County is a model of leadership to other counties. Our business leaders, political leaders, arts and community leaders, educational community, and faith communities — all of these excel. We lead with the exception of our county prison.
Let’s admit we are embarrassed about moving into the next 25 years with our outdated facility.
Here’s the good news. Our county’s economic health is a tribute to our county’s leadership. We have a marvelous opportunity to replace this aged facility. It would take roughly 10 years from first steps to completion. We cannot afford to wait!
1. Make your support known to our forward-looking county commissioners.
2. Encourage the prison’s warden, deputies, correctional officers, and prison staff. They excel.
3. Attend the monthly meeting of the Prison Board (held the third Thursday at 9:15 a.m.) to be informed and express support.
As letter writer Stadden put it, “Do it now!”
Kent Kroehler
East Hempfield Township