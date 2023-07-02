After reading the article “Summer reading” and its book recommendations in the June 25 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, here are some books that I have read and reread:

— “The Boys in the Boat,” by Daniel James Brown, about the U.S. Olympic rowing team at the 1936 Olympics. The team was comprised entirely of working-class individuals.

— “Daphne’s Book,” by Mary Downing Hahn, about two girls who work together on a class project and cope with bullying and a family secret.

— “The Monuments Men,” by Robert M. Edsel, about a group of people who work to recover art that the Nazis stole during World War II.

— “Luke’s Passage,” by Max Davis, a novel about how God gives people second chances and a young man and his journey to recover from a tragedy.

— “Good Grief,” by Lolly Winston, about how a younger widow reinvents her life.

— “They Cage the Animals at Night,” by Jennings Michael Burch, the true story of the author’s experiences in foster care.

— “Let’s Roll!” by Lisa Beamer with Ken Abraham, about United Flight 93 hero Todd Beamer and how Lisa Beamer coped after 9/11.

I have gained so much from these books, especially about faith, determination, standing up for what you believe, doing the right thing and learning from challenges.

Happy summer reading!

Elise M. Eckenrode

West Donegal Township