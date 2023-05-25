Kudos to Nebraska for joining several other states in passing a law this month to protect the unborn by banning most abortions after the 12th week of pregnancy. Who else will courageously advocate for these unborn children developing in their mothers’ wombs?

The Greek words used for “conceive” in Luke 1:31 and Luke 1:36 reference the birth of a child and use the same root. In verse 31, syllempse is a second-person future tense verb referring to the anticipated birth of Miriam’s baby. In verse 36, syneilephen is a third-person perfect indicative tense verb referring to the child Elizabeth is carrying.

Luke 1:37 declares: “For nothing will be impossible with God.”

Jeremiah 32:27 agrees: “Behold, I am the Lord, the God of all flesh. Is anything too hard for me?”

We are beginning to wake up! The womb of a woman is where a child begins to grow. This child needs to be nurtured and kept safe until the child is ready to leave the womb.

At conception, a child is a living child — a very unique, developing individual. We are indeed “fearfully and wondrously made” (Psalm 139:14).

“As you do not know the way the spirit comes to the bones in the womb of a woman with child, so you do not know the work of God who makes everything” (Ecclesiastes 11:5).

“Upon you I have leaned from before my birth; you are he who took me from my mother’s womb. My praise is continually of you” (Psalm‬ ‭71‬:‭6)‬.

Shame on us for not acting more responsibly! For treating these children like trash one throws out! It is time for us to repent!

R.A. Schulman

Earl Township