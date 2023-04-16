There is an urgent need to develop new means to protect our students and staff from the frequent deadly shooting incidents inside educational facilities.

We need to form a federal commission made up of legislators and highly qualified professionals to study and then implement any and all safeguards that will either deter or terminate school shooting incidents.

The task is daunting, as there are about 400 million firearms in the United States. The commission’s goals should be to end the sales of semi-automatic rifles; provide mental health assistance for those who might manifest homicidal tendencies; and provide funds for schools to have hardened entries with metal detectors and automatic-locking steel doors with bulletproof glazing that are activated by the sound of gunfire.

There are many more safeguards, both active and passive, that will need to be explored.

Our students and staff deserve to have these protections in place now.

Bob Sweeney

Warwick, Rhode Island