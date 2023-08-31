The KFF Health News column “Mental health issues are a family affair,” which was published in the Aug. 24 LNP | LancasterOnline, was excellent!

As a couple whose careers have been in the mental health/human services fields, we thank you for bringing these issues to the attention of our community.

The article’s “Get help” box provided helpful information. However, it is our opinion that more helpful information for families is needed. While the information in the help box targets those who are in crisis, not all families struggling with mental health challenges have reached the crisis level and more resources for them are needed.

The article mentions the lack of support in many areas of the nation; therefore, the “Get help” box could have provided local resources in the Lancaster community that offer support for individuals and families. Many organizations in Lancaster County offer support groups and other services for individuals and families struggling with mental health challenges.

There are far too many to list here. A few organizations that provide information for where individuals and families can find resources to meet their needs are the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (namilancopa.org), Mental Health America of Lancaster County (mhalancaster.org) and the United Way information line, 211.

Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline, for your support of good mental health care for those struggling with mental health challenges.

Joe and Jan Mills

Lititz

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help, contact the following organizations:

— National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

— Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via TTY at 800-799-4889.

— Lancaster Crisis Intervention, 717-394-2631.

— If you are LGBTQ+: thetrevorproject.org/get-help.