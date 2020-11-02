I read with interest the Sept. 24 letter “Disappointed in marijuana editorial,” which stated that marijuana helps as a treatment for opioid addiction, especially in reducing pain.

Just the opposite appears to be true!

Smart Approaches to Marijuana — founded by Dr. Kevin Sabet, a former Obama administration senior adviser, and Patrick Kennedy, a former Democratic congressman from Massachusetts — released its “Fourth Annual Report on Harms of Marijuana Legalization” on Sept. 28.

This informative marijuana report may be downloaded at learnaboutsam.org. Additional information concerning the harmful effects of marijuana may also be found within this website.

Some research publications have shown that marijuana does not reduce dependence on opioids for pain:

— “The opioid crisis appears to be worsening where marijuana has been legalized” (JAMA Internal Medicine, 2018).

— “Effect of cannabis use in people with chronic non-cancer pain prescribed opioids: findings from a 4-year prospective cohort study” (The Lancet, 2018).

Yes, medical marijuana may assist in reducing certain pain, but it is the CBD that is helpful, not the THC — the hallucinatory ingredient within recreational marijuana.

Thus, recreational marijuana will seemingly not help with the treatment for opioid addiction, as suggested in the Sept. 24 letter. It may do just the opposite.

Henry Kirchner

Tucson, Arizona

(Lancaster native)