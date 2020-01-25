Congratulations to the writer of the Jan. 10 letter to the editor (“Keep publishing Wesbury op-eds”) praising the conservative and commonsense columns written by Stuart Wesbury. I highly recommend that everyone — conservative and liberal — read Wesbury’s commonsense op-eds.
At the other end of the spectrum is the liberal trash put forth by the likes of Bryan Stinchfield, associate professor at Franklin & Marshall College. I’m sadly afraid he might be teaching liberalism to hundreds of students.
In November, get behind President Donald Trump. Say goodbye to all the liberal extremists. Every conservative should flood LNP | LancasterOnline with letters to the editor.
Charles Zerphey
Mount Joy Township