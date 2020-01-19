It has often been noted that football’s offensive linemen seldom get their just recognition. This is nowhere more evident than in the All-State football teams selected by the Pennsylvania Football Writers and published in the Dec. 29 Sunday LNP (“Honors go to 5 more L-L athletes”).
Take the Class 6A selections, for example. While there is only one quarterback on the field at a time, the writers have selected five times that number — that is, five — quarterbacks for their All-State team. But while there are five offensive linemen on the field at a time, the writers have selected just six for their team. In the name of fairness, we can wonder why the writers didn’t select 25 linemen for All-State recognition to go with the five quarterbacks.
The Associated Press NFL All-Pro team announced Jan. 3 got it right: one quarterback and five offensive linemen. High school offensive linemen should be treated and recognized more fairly!
Streeter S. Stuart
Millersville