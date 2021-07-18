I enjoyed immensely Noel Elvin’s article about the Soldiers and Sailors Monument (“Storied statue history”) in the July 4 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline.

I am not originally from Lancaster, so this was a most informative and enjoyable article. It is interesting that plaques were added honoring those who served in World War I, the Vietnam War and the Persian Gulf War; plus, there is a specific plaque for African Americans who have served.

It begs the question: Where is the plaque honoring the women who took to the skies during World War II, flying military airplanes and even bombers? These women ferried more than 12,000 military planes over the long distances from factories to military bases and completed countless domestic missions in service of the war.

Additionally, where is the plaque honoring the Japanese Americans who were placed in internment camps at the beginning of World War II and later served in the United States Army’s 442nd Infantry Regiment? That was possibly the most decorated outfit in U.S. Army history and it was mostly composed of Japanese Americans.

Lastly, where is the plaque honoring the Native Americans who were Navajo Code Talkers during World War II? There were approximately 400 to 500 serving in the Marine Corps, using their language to transmit secret tactical messages. They improved the speed of communications for front-line operations.

Cathy Tomasichio

Lititz