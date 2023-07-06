The Rev. Tucker York, executive pastor of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Manheim Township, and co-signing pastors submitted the column “Gender ideology has no place in our public schools,” which was published in the June 24 LNP | LancasterOnline.

It is disheartening that more clergy aren’t defending the biblical record of God-given design and encouraging parishioners to do the same. York wrote, “Our biology is undeniably binary by both the testimony of Scripture and the natural order.” Have the country’s believers become too frightened to speak up?

The speed with which our society is accepting deleterious change is astonishing. Must we ignore events like naked gay bicyclists in a Toronto Pride parade, gay men doing a pole dance on a cross and gay men dressed mockingly as nuns at a Major League Baseball game in Los Angeles? What an affront!

Meanwhile, the column by the Rev. Andrea Brown, pastor of Grandview Church, in the May 19 LNP | LancasterOnline (“State money shouldn’t fund crisis pregnancy centers”) reminded us there is an opposing Christian worldview of humanity. Brown’s contended that state money given to Real Alternatives last year and then funneled to agencies trying to save unborn babies and help women with “crisis pregnancies” should have gone instead to fully fund Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. But Brown fails to fully enumerate the deceitful ways she claims crisis pregnancy centers operate. Shame!

Even if you don’t believe in God, the creator and sustainer of this Earth, could you at least recognize the lack of common sense in this pattern of folly?

Shirley Cressman

West Lampeter Township