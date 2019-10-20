To the July 14 Sunday LNP letter writer (“Social Security is not socialism”) who disparaged a June 23 letter writer (“Do critics reject all forms of socialism?”): You’re entitled to ignorance, but when arguing, not to ignorance of facts.
First, socialism is a government system. Forms of socialism in our society include the Post Office, farm subsidies, roads. Social Security is considered primarily socialism — the government doles out the funds. Although there’s some return on taxes withheld, it isn’t the same as an investment. Some receive a lot more proportionately than they had withheld, and some receive a lot less.
If you earned $896 per month on average over 40 years, you would receive 90% per month in 2018 ($806) — a hefty return on the taxes withheld. The maximum Social Security benefit in 2019 for attaining normal retirement age is $2,861 per month. For someone earning over the maximum taxable earnings $130,000 ($10,800 per month) over that time frame, as an example, their return (under 30%) is considerably less.
It’s even possible for someone who never had Social Security taxes withheld to receive the benefit — a handout. Not everyone is treated equally, in order to boost those at the bottom of the pay scale in their retirement years.
In your eagerness to flippantly demean a writer’s point, you created a straw man counterpoint (citing a fifth grader understanding socialism) that wasn’t pertinent. A fifth grader can Google whether Social Security is a form of socialism. Why didn’t you?
Don Rossi
Manheim Township