In response to the Jan. 5 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Misinformation about Bible teachings”:
“If any man preach any other Gospel unto you than that you have received, let him be accursed” (Galatians 1:9). There is also a warning about adding to, or taking away from God’s word (Rev. 22:19). First, the writer should study how the canon (Bible) came to be — manuscript evidence and archeological evidence, and fulfilled prophecy as evidence. Then make inquiry into the correct teaching about the resurrection from God’s inspired word (truth).
The writer is correct about the fact that there is a resurrection, but he is incorrect about the timing.
There is not one great resurrection of everyone at the same time. There is a resurrection of the just (redeemed) and another for the unjust (unredeemed). See Revelation 20:4-5. Also, the writer alludes to the idea that when a person dies he is not conscious — wrong!
The body is “sleeping’’ but the spirit is awake and aware; the spirit departs and is either in glory or hell. Luke 16:19-31 clearly depicts the departed being fully awake. The poor beggar was saved and in bliss, and the rich man in hell, tormented, as a result of rejecting salvation.
Jesus talked more about hell than heaven. He said: Hell is a place of eternal torment (Luke 16:23); of unquenchable fire (Mark 9:43); where people gnash their teeth in anguish and regret (Matthew 13:42); a place of no return (Luke 16:26), etc.
Caution: God’s word, not man’s.
Terry Weis
Columbia