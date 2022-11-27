The Nov. 13 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline column “On religious freedom and the promise of America” by Richard Christensen described some of the religious and political background of American history, arguing that it was a unique attempt at a complete separation of church and state “from almost the beginning of the Colonial experience.”

The story is more complicated, however, as each colony tended to have its own religion (version of Christianity), and the country was originally designed to be much more decentralized than it is now. The Articles of Confederation failed, leading to the U.S. Constitution.

Christensen also references “the Puritan Roger Williams” as an example of a freedom-seeker, without mentioning that Williams only founded Rhode Island after first being expelled from the Massachusetts Bay Colony by the Puritans there. (These same Massachusetts Puritans also hanged Quaker Mary Dyer for returning to the colony to spread her ideas; there is a statue of her in Philadelphia.)

In any case, Puritans are an arguably strange denomination to cite as an example of people seeking religious freedom, as the most famous Puritan in history, Oliver Cromwell, promptly established a theocratic state in the Commonwealth of England, Scotland and Ireland and made himself “lord protector” for life in 1652 upon winning the English Civil War. Winston Churchill referred to Cromwell as a “military dictator.” Ironically, many of the fault lines between the sides (Royalists versus Parliamentarians) in that war closely parallel the so-called blue state/red state divide we see in the United States today.

Oliver Lu

Manheim Township