I know President Joe Biden has a backbone, but what’s the matter with the rest of the government? Where are their backbones?

We voted, Biden won and former President Donald Trump’s ego should be shelved. His kids are even seemingly getting on with their lives; you don’t see them trailing him anymore.

If anything, this whole thing has shown me that Trump doesn’t care about fair play in any shape or form.

But I have learned one lesson, and I hope everyone else has — who not to vote for.

Remember “we the people”? Please grow some backbone. I believe that people are going to get so turned off if Trump has his way again, and that the people will suffer.

It has gone so far that some people won’t get vaccinated. However parents feel, who doesn’t want to protect their children as much as possible?

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis threatened at one point to withhold the salaries of school officials who want to protect children.

Get with it! With people still dying, how will you feel if your mother or father or some other loved one dies?

Denise Clissold

Elizabethtown