President Donald Trump lies. In the State of Union address, he lied at least two times.

First, he said he would protect preexisting conditions. Yet during his administration, the Justice Department is arguing to end “Obamacare,” which protects people with preexisting conditions.

Second, while he said that he would not cut Social Security and Medicare, his proposed 2020-21 budget reflects a different reality.

Since being inaugurated, Trump is estimated to have lied over 16,000 times. He is a disgrace and must not be reelected.

Phil Starr

East Hempfield Township