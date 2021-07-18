We may be experiencing another wave of the pandemic, and I believe this can be avoided. Very severe reactions to the vaccines are uncommon, so there should be no hesitancy in getting one.

They’re not 100%, but the approximately 95% effectiveness for the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines is remarkable.

In the meantime, the number of people getting sick with the virus nationally is going up, with hospitalizations and deaths from the virus on the upswing.

The good news: Hospitalization rates among those who are fully vaccinated are relatively low and deaths are extremely low.

Deaths and hospitalizations are a senseless tragedy when we have enough vaccines for everyone. Those who refuse vaccination are contributing to these unfortunate spikes and are harming the rest of us — and that includes our economy.

We need herd immunity, and that means, according to some experts, that 80% of the population will need to be immune from COVID-19.

Moreover, I am disappointed that not all health care workers are vaccinated. All credible sources from the scientific community say that vaccinating all eligible people is beneficial to all of us — not just to those who receive the vaccination. I believe that health care workers owe it to themselves — as well as to the people they are called upon to serve — to get vaccinated now.

Nikitas J. Zervanos, M.D.

Lancaster Township