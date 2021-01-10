Regarding the Dec. 20 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article about Eileen Bernhardt (“Giving Santa her due”):

In 1977 or ’78, I took my son Eric to see Santa at the Manor Shopping Center.

Santa even told us — and showed us — how he got down chimneys. From a regular sitting position, Santa exhaled, scrunched up and looked a lot smaller. One could assume if it was done a few more times, Santa would become small enough to fit down a chimney. It was magical! Eric’s eyes got big! I was impressed!

That was the best visit we ever had to see Santa.

Eileen Bernhardt as Santa was wonderful.

Ernie Nute

Elizabethtown

