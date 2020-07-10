Enjoyed the “Bushels to Baskets” column by John Walk in Monday’s LNP | LancasterOnline, but there are points that weren’t stated or maybe weren’t known. Back in the day, the barn was known as “the floor.” Many, if not all, of the names listed that played there were actually after our group of guys, who participated from about 1955 to 1960. That’s only five years.

But once the tomato season ended, our season began and continued until the next tomato season. We would play about four hours almost every night, no matter how cold it was. And most of the time we would be wearing shorts and T-shirts — and still be soaked.

All of the teams we had were Washington Boro boys. We were 13 to 18 years old, with a few older guys occasionally, such as “Hook” Smith, “Punkin” Smith and “Bessie” Fouts.

We had one regular team — of myself, Bob Nikolaus, Lloyd Hubley, “Bessie” Foultz, Cub Wertz, Lee King and Paul Kise — that would play teams from Columbia with Kenny Haverstick, Barry Johnson, Jack Horner, Steve Reese, “Oz” Mathiot and Tom and Bob Smith.

The team from Hempfield had Jim Bitzer, Rick Gable and Elwood White. And the team from Penn Manor had Lynn Gantz and Paul and Henry Bowman. There were others, but I don’t remember names.

We probably won 90% of our games, because we played almost every night. In 1960, we had a 38-3 record, and then some of us moved. It was a long time ago and was lots of fun that I’ll always remember.

Richard Mutzabaugh

Columbia