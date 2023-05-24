Several major U.S. oil companies face a growing number of environmental lawsuits, some of which are five or more years old due to the fossil fuel companies’ legal delays. This is because Exxon Mobil, Suncor and Chevron believed they would stand a better chance of winning in federal court. However, an April 24 U.S. Supreme Court ruling stated that the proper venue for these lawsuits is the state courts. Plaintiffs include the state of Rhode Island and municipalities in California, Maryland, Colorado and Hawaii.

Several California cities alleged in a joint statement that oil companies knew the dangers of fossil fuels, but “deceived and failed to warn customers about it, even as they continued pocketing trillions of dollars in profits.”

Exxon’s own records indicate predictions that its products would cause climate change. But state and local governments have had to pay for damages and for climate mitigation and adaptations.

On the opposing side, major oil companies have hired public relations firms — veterans of defending the tobacco companies — to help them in their campaign.

With this new ruling, we can expect more lawsuits against the oil companies and perhaps now banks will decide that lending to fossil fuel companies is a bad investment — leading to a better environment for all of us.

Wayne Olson

Manheim